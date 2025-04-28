Thai Stock Market Has Flat Lead

(RTTNews) - The Thai stock market has moved higher in two straight sessions, gathering more than a dozen points or 1 percent along the way. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now sits just beneath the 1,160-point plateau and it's expected to be rangebound again on Tuesday. The global forecast for the Asian markets is mixed with a touch of upside amidst a lack of catalysts. The European markets were up slightly and the U.S. bourses were mixed and little changed and the Asian markets figure to split the difference. The SET finished barely higher on Monday as gains from the food, finance, resource and technology stocks were capped by weakness from the consumer, industrial, property and service sectors. For the day, the index rose 0.53 points or 0.05 percent to finish at 1,159.53 after trading between 1,156.63 and 1,166.32. Volume was 5.368 billion shares worth 28.497 billion baht. There were 250 decliners and 216 gainers, with 188 stocks finishing unchanged. Among the actives, Advanced Info added 0.36 percent, while Thailand Airport retreated 0.68 percent, Asset World sank 0.90 percent, Banpu gained 0.47 percent, Bangkok Bank collected 0.74 percent, Bangkok Dusit Medical tumbled 1.70 percent, Bangkok Expressway picked up 0.84 percent, B. Grimm strengthened 0.89 percent, BTS Group declined 0.81 percent, CP All Public lost 0.50 percent, Charoen Pokphand Foods advanced 0.97 percent, Energy Absolute slumped 0.91 percent, Gulf gathered 0.55 percent, Kasikornbank rose 0.32 percent, Krung Thai Bank climbed 0.96 percent, PTT Oil & Retail surged 4.58 percent, PTT rallied 0.82 percent, PTT Exploration and Production was up 0.50 percent, PTT Global Chemical stumbled 2.82 percent, SCG Packaging tanked 2.21 percent, Siam Commercial Bank improved 0.86 percent, Siam Concrete dropped 0.99 percent, True Corporation shed 0.84 percent, TTB Bank increased 1.13 percent and Krung Thai Card and Thai Oil were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street suggests little movement as the major averages opened higher on Monday, slumped mid-session but rallied to finish mixed and little changed.

The Dow advanced 114.09 points or 0.28 percent to finish at 40,227.59, while the NASDAQ eased 16.81 points or 0.10 percent to close at 17,366.13 and the S&P 500 perked 3.54 points or 0.06 percent to end at 5,528.75.

The choppy trading on Wall Street came as traders seemed reluctant to make significant moves as they look ahead to the release of key earnings and economic news in the coming days.

Quarterly results are due from the likes of Amazon (AMZN), Apple (AAPL), Meta Platforms (META) and Microsoft (MSFT), Coca-Cola (KO), Visa (V), Eli Lilly (LLY), Chevron (CVX) and Exxon Mobil (XOM).

The Labor Department's monthly jobs report is also likely to be in focus later this week along with the Federal Reserve's preferred readings on consumer price inflation.

Crude oil prices continued to slump on concerns over tariff threats and their likely impact on the global economy. West Texas Intermediate crude for June delivery was down $115 or 1.82 percent to $61.87 per barrel.

