Thai Stock Market Has A Green Light For Thursday

(RTTNews) - The Thai stock market on Wednesday wrote a finish to the three-day losing streak in which it had dropped more than 20 points or 1.5 percent. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now sits just above the 1,315-point plateau and it's expected to open higher again on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is positive on optimism for a global recovery, despite a rising number of coronavirus cases. The European and U.S. markets were sharply higher and the Asian bourses are also tipped to open in the green.

The SET finished modestly higher on Wednesday following gains from the financial shares and energy producers.

For the day, the index gained 10.31 points or 0.71 percent to finish at 1,315.88 after trading between 1,301.78 and 1,316.08. Volume was 16.221 billion shares worth 43.682 billion baht. There were 750 gainers and 653 decliners, with 492 stocks finishing unchanged.

Among the actives, Advanced Info added 0.55 percent, while Thailand Airport climbed 1.33 percent, Asset World advanced 1.02 percent, Bangkok Bank jumped 1.44 percent, Bangkok Dusit Medical shed 0.49 percent, Charoen Pokphand Foods gained 0.79 percent, Kasikornbank increased 0.91 percent, Krung Thai Bank rallied 1.05 percent, PTT perked 0.69 percent, PTT Exploration and Production spiked 1.41 percent, PTT Global Chemical accelerated 1.09 percent, Siam Commercial Bank collected 1.74 percent, Siam Concrete surged 3.36 percent and TMB Bank, Bangkok Expressway and BTS Group were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is solid as stocks moved higher on Wednesday, extending gains from the previous session.

The Dow surged 454.84 points or 1.59 percent to finish at 29,100.50, while the NASDAQ spiked 116.78 points or 0.98 percent to end at 12,056.44 and the S&P 500 jumped 54.19 points or 1.54 percent to close at 3,580.84.

The continued strength on Wall Street reflected recent upward momentum, which has propelled stocks higher over the past several weeks. The NASDAQ and S&P 500 again hit new record highs, while the Dow reached its best levels in over six months.

Traders continue to express optimism about the economy recovering from the coronavirus-induced slowdown, although some analysts have suggested the markets may be getting ahead of themselves.

In economic news, payroll processor ADP noted weaker than expected private sector job growth in August. Also, the Federal Reserve's Beige Book noted economic activity in the U.S. has increased over the past several weeks, but the gains were described as generally modest.

Crude oil futures settled sharply lower Wednesday on worries about a drop in gasoline demand and data showing a surge in oil production by OPEC members. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for October ended down $1.25 or 2.9 percent at $41.51 a barrel.

Closer to home, Thailand will see August results for its consumer confidence index later today; in July, the index score was 50.1.

