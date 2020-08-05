Thai Stock Market Expected To Open In The Green

(RTTNews) - The Thai stock market has moved higher in two straight sessions, gathering more than 15 points or 1.2 percent along the way. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now rests just above the 1,335-point plateau and it's got another firm lead for Thursday's trade.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat and rising oil prices and optimism for stimulus. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses figure to follow suit.

The SET finished modestly higher on Wednesday following gains from the energy producers and a mixed picture from the financial sector.

For the day, the index picked up 6.54 points or 0.49 percent to finish at 1,337.35 after trading between 1,326.07 and 1,341.23. Volume was 21.276 billion shares worth 60.357 billion baht. There were 744 decliners and 610 gainers, with 435 stocks finishing unchanged,

Among the actives, Advanced Info rose 0.27 percent, while Thailand Airport plunged 3.41 percent, Asset World dropped 1.00 percent, Bangkok Bank rallied 2.00 percent, Bangkok Expressway added 0.56 percent, Krung Thai Bank skidded 1.01 percent, PTT perked 2.63 percent, PTT Exploration and Production surged 5.31 percent, PTT Global Chemical soared 3.70 percent, Siam Commercial Bank collected 1.49 percent, Siam Concrete spiked 2.43 percent and TMB Bank, Bangkok Dusit Medical, BTS Group, Charoen Pokphand Foods and Kasikornbank were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as stocks moved mostly higher on Wednesday, extending gains from the previous session as the NASDAQ hit a fresh record closing high.

The Dow jumped 373.05 points or 1.39 percent to finish at 27,201.52, while the NASDAQ added 57.23 points or 0.52 percent to end at 10,998.40 and the S&P 500 rose 21.26 points or 0.64 percent to close at 3,327.77.

The continued strength in the broader markets reflected optimism that lawmakers will eventually reach an agreement on a new coronavirus relief bill after both sides noted progress in talks.

Adding to the positive sentiment, the Institute for Supply Management noted an unexpected acceleration in the pace of growth in service sector activity in July. But traders shrugged off a report from payroll processor ADP showing a slowdown in private sector job growth last month.

Crude oil prices moved higher Wednesday, lifted by data showing a sharp drop in U.S. crude inventories last week. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for September ended up $0.49 or 1.2 percent at $42.19 a barrel.

Closer to home, Thailand will provide July figures for consumer confidence and unemployment later today; in June, the consumer confidence index score was 49.2 and the jobless rate was 1.0 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.