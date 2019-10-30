Thai Stock Market Expected To Open In The Green

(RTTNews) - The Thai stock market has finished higher in two of three trading days since the end of the two-day slide in which it had tumbled almost 40 points or 2.3 percent. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now rests just above the 1,600-point plateau and it's looking at a firm lead again for Thursday's trade.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat after the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision as well as solid economic data. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets are tipped to follow the latter lead.

The SET finished modestly higher on Wednesday following sharp gains from the financial shares and the energy producers.

For the day, the index added 10.62 points or 0.67 percent to finish at the daily high of 1,601.83 after moving as low as 1,589.48. Volume was 22.288 billion shares worth 66.498 billion baht. There were 845 decliners and 731 gainers, with 455 stocks finishing unchanged.

Among the actives, Thailand Airport added 0.64 percent, while Asset World shed 0.82 percent, Banpu soared 3.57 percent, Bangkok Bank surged 6.01 percent, Bangkok Medical lost 0.42 percent, Bangkok Expressway dropped 0.91 percent, BTS Group fell 0.74 percent, Charoen Pokphand Foods rose 0.40 percent, Kasikornbank accelerated 3.82 percent, Krung Thai Bank collected 2.48 percent, PTT perked 2.25 percent, PTT Exploration and Production gained 3.38 percent, PTT Global Chemical advanced 3.06 percent, Siam Commercial Bank gathered 2.29 percent, Siam Concrete was up 2.53 percent, TMB Bank gained 0.71 percent and Advanced Info was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as the major averages shook off a soft start on Wednesday and finished in the green.

The Dow added 115.27 points or 0.43 percent to 27,186.69, while the NADAQ gained 27.12 points or 0.33 percent to 8,303.98 and the S&P 500 rose 9.88 points or 0.33 percent to 3,046.77.

Stocks showed a lack of direction until the Fed announced its decision to lower interest rates for the third straight meeting, from 1.75 percent to 1.50 percent. Traders were unfazed by a change to the accompanying statement suggesting the Fed may put further monetary policy easing on hold.

In economic news, the Commerce Department said U.S. economic growth slowed less than expected in the third quarter, while payroll processor ADP said private sector employment increased more than anticipated in October.

Crude oil prices drifted lower and closed at their lowest levels in about a week on Wednesday after data showed a jump in U.S. crude inventories. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for December ended down $0.48 or 0.9 percent at 55.06 a barrel.

Closer to home, Thailand will see September data for imports, exports and trade balance later today. In August, imports were worth $18.28 billion and exports were at $21.86 billion for a trade surplus of $3.58 billion.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.