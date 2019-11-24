Thai Stock Market Expected To Move Back Above 1,600

(RTTNews) - The Thai stock market on Friday halted the three-day slide in which it had fallen more than 15 points or 1.0 percent. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now rests just beneath the 1,600-point plateau and it's predicted to extend its gains on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests mild upside on hopes for a trade deal between the United States and China in the near future. The European and U.S. markets rose on Friday and the Asian markets figure to open in similar fashion.

The SET finished modestly higher on Friday following gains from the financial shares and energy producers.

For the day, the index rose 5.86 points or 0.37 percent to finish at 1,597.72 after trading between 1,591.18 and 1,599.49. Volume was 15.654 billion shares worth 42.224 billion baht. There were 788 gainers and 736 decliners, with 502 stocks finishing unchanged.

Among the actives, Thailand Airport added 0.31 percent, while Asset World shed 0.83 percent, Banpu dropped 0.88 percent, Bangkok Bank collected 0.56 percent, Bangkok Dusit Medical advanced 0.83 percent, BTS Group gained 0.73 percent, Charoen Pokphand Foods sank 0.96 percent, Kasikornbank soared 2.34 percent, Krung Thai Bank accelerated 1.84 percent, PTT Exploration and Production jumped 1.71 percent, PTT Global Chemical surged 2.42 percent, Siam Commercial Bank rose 0.85 percent, Siam Concrete perked 0.78 percent, TMB Bank climbed 1.84 percent and PTT, Advanced Info and Bangkok Expressway were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is cautiously optimistic as stocks turned in a lackluster performance Friday, showing a lack of direction but managing to end modestly higher.

The Dow added 109.33 points or 0.39 percent to 27,875.62, while the NASDAQ gained 13.67 points or 0.16 percent to 8,519.88 and the S&P 500 rose 6.75 points or 0.22 percent to 3,110.29. For the week, the Dow fell 0.5 percent, the NASDAQ eased 0.2 percent and the S&P lost 0.3 percent.

The choppy trading on the day came as traders seemed reluctant to make significant moves amid lingering uncertainty about a U.S.-China trade deal. Recent reports have suggested the signing of a phase one trade deal could be delayed until next year as U.S. and Chinese officials struggle to reach agreement on core issues.

Traders largely shrugged off a report from the University of Michigan showing a much bigger than expected upward revision to its reading on U.S. consumer sentiment in November.

Crude oil prices slipped on Friday as traders took profits after recent gains. Delays in a trade deal between the U.S. and China and worries about energy demand outlook weighed on prices. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for January fell $0.81 or 1.4 percent at $57.77 a barrel.

