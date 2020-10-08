Thai Stock Market Expected To Extend Its Winning Streak

(RTTNews) - The Thai stock market has finished higher in four straight sessions, collecting almost 40 points or 3 percent along the way. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now sits just beneath the 1,275-point plateau and it's got another green light for Friday's trade.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is positive on rising oil prices and stimulus optimism in the United States. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are expected to open in similar fashion.

The SET finished modestly higher on Thursday following gains from the financial shares, energy producers and cement stocks.

For the day, the index advanced 11.12 points or 0.88 percent to finish at 1,274.83 after trading between 1,269.50 and 1,282.65. Volume was 21.615 billion shares worth 56.012 billion baht. There were 806 decliners and 776 gainers, with 428 stocks finishing unchanged.

Among the actives, Advanced Info jumped 1.73 percent, while Bangkok Bank collected 0.79 percent, Bangkok Expressway added 0.57 percent, BTS Group climbed 1.54 percent, Kasikornbank advanced 1.00 percent, Krung Thai Bank rallied 2.27 percent, PTT Exploration and Production perked 1.54 percent, Siam Commercial Bank gathered 1.53 percent, Siam Concrete gained 0.57 percent and TMB Bank, PTT, PTT Global Chemical, Thailand Airport, Asset World, Bangkok Dusit Medical and Charoen Pokphand Foods all were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is upbeat as stocks opened higher on Thursday and mostly remained in the green throughout the session, extending gains from the previous day.

The Dow added 122.05 points or 0.43 percent to finish at 28,425.51, while the NASDAQ gained 56.38 points or 0.50 percent to end at 11,420.98 and the S&P 500 rose 27.38 points or 0.80 percent to close at 3,446.83.

The strength on Wall Street reflects continued optimism about a coronavirus stimulus bill following the latest comments from President Donald Trump - who pulled out of negotiations of a new stimulus earlier this week but now says "we have a really good chance of doing something."

On the economic front, the Labor Department released a report showing initial jobless claims came in higher than expected last week.

Crude oil prices rose sharply on Thursday due to the impact of Hurricane Delta on crude output in the Gulf of Mexico, and on hopes the U.S. will see some sort of stimulus sometime soon. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for November were up $1.24 or 3.1 percent at $41.19 a barrel.

