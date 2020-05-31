Thai Stock Market Expected To Be Rangebound On Monday

(RTTNews) - The Thai stock market moved higher again on Friday, one day after it had ended the three-day winning streak in which it had gathered more than 40 points or 3 percent. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now rests just above the 1,340-point plateau and it's expected to hold steady in that neighborhood again on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is mildly positive, largely on optimism over trade. The European markets were down and the U.S. markets were mostly higher and the Asian bourses are tipped to follow the latter lead.

The SET finished modestly higher on Friday following gains from the technology and cement stocks, while the financials were mixed and the energy producers were soft.

For the day, the index rose 5.34 points or 0.40 percent to finish at 1,342.85 after trading between 1,323.12 and 1,342.88. Volume was 19.118 billion shares worth 96.186 billion baht. There were 804 decliners and 512 gainer, with 356 stocks finishing unchanged.

Among the actives, Advanced Info jumped 1.58 percent, while Thailand Airport climbed 1.22 percent, Asset World shed 0.84 percent, Banpu plummeted 11.35 percent, Bangkok Bank lost 0.46 percent, Bangkok Dusit Medical soared 3.21 percent, Charoen Pokphand Foods gathered 1.61 percent, Krung Thai Bank dropped 0.95 percent, PTT Exploration and Production fell 0.30 percent, Siam Commercial Bank skidded 1.00 percent, Siam Concrete accelerated 3.00 percent, TMB Bank gained 0.88 percent and PTT, PTT Global Chemical, Kasikornbank, Bangkok Expressway and BTS Group all were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is cautiously optimistic as stocks showed wild swings on Friday before eventually ending the session mostly higher.

The Dow eased 17.53 points or 0.07 percent to finish at 25,283.11, while the NASDAQ jumped 120.88 points or 1.29 percent to 9,489.88 and the S&P 500 rose 14.58 points or 0.48 percent to 3,044.31. For the holiday-shortened week, the Dow spiked 3.8 percent, the NASDAQ jumped 1.8 percent and the S&P soared 3 percent.

The major averages moved to the upside late in the session as traders reacted positively to President Donald Trump's highly anticipated press conference about China. Trump lashed out at China in his brief remarks, but traders seemed relieved that he did not announce new tariffs or a withdrawal from the phase one trade agreement.

Trump also revealed that he is terminating the U.S. relationship with the World Health Organization, claiming China has total control of the agency.

In economic news, the Commerce Department saw an unexpected and substantial increase in U.S. personal income in April, as well as a steep drop in personal spending due to the impact of the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

Crude oil prices moved higher on Friday, on hopes of a pickup in energy demand and expectations that major oil producers will extend output cuts beyond this month. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for July ended up $1.78 or 5.3 percent at $35.49 a barrel.

Closer to home, Thailand will provide April figures for unemployment and retail sales later today. The jobless rate expected to rise to 1.1 percent from 1.0 percent in March, while sales are expected to fall 0.5 percent on year after rising 0.4 percent in the previous month.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.