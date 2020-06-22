Thai Stock Market Due To Stop The Bleeding On Tuesday

(RTTNews) - The Thai stock market has finished lower in three straight sessions, sinking almost 25 points or 1.8 percent in that span. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now rests just above the 1,350-point plateau although it may find traction on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on optimism that the economy will continue to recover from the Covid-19 shutdown. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets are predicted to follow the latter lead.

The SET finished sharply lower on Monday, thanks mainly to heavy losses from the financial sector - while the energy producers offered mild support.

For the day, the index dropped 18.64 points or 1.36 percent to finish at 1,352.18 after trading between 1m347.60 and 1,367.98. Volume was 17.817 billion shares worth 65.772 billion baht. There were 1,101 decliners and 356 gainers, with 253 stocks finishing unchanged.

Among the actives, Advanced Info added 0.26 percent, while Thailand Airport retreated 2.44 percent, Asset World plummeted 7.46 percent, Banpu surrendered 2.27 percent, Bangkok Bank cratered 9.09 percent, Bangkok Dusit Medical advanced 0.90 percent, Bangkok Expressway skidded 1.52 percent, BTS Group dropped 0.86 percent, Charoen Pokphand Foods shed 0.78 percent, Kasikornbank tanked 6.79 percent, Krung Thai Bank tumbled 3.70 percent, PTT gained 0.65 percent, PTT Exploration and Production rose 0.26 percent, PTT Global Chemical climbed 1.07 percent, Siam Commercial Bank plunged 7.44 percent, Siam Concrete fell 0.56 percent and TMB Bank sank 4.55 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as stocks moved mostly higher on Monday, shaking off early directionless trade to finish in the green.

The Dow added 153.50 points or 0.59 percent to finish at 26,024.96, while the NASDAQ jumped 110.35 points or 1.11 percent to end at 10,056.47 and the S&P 500 rose 20.12 points or 0.65 percent to close at 3,117.86.

The strength that emerged on Wall Street came as traders continued to express optimism the U.S. economy will quickly recover from the coronavirus-induced setback. Recent retail sales and employment data far exceeded estimates, helping reinforce hopes of a V-shaped recovery even as most economists urge caution.

According to the World Health Organization, more than 183,000 new coronavirus infections were reported globally on Sunday, the biggest single-day increase since the outbreak began.

Traders shrugged off a report from the National Association of Realtors showing a continued nosedive in existing home sales in May.

Crude oil prices rose fairly sharply on Monday as traders continued to bet energy demand will increase despite reports showing a surge in new coronavirus infections. West Texas Crude oil futures contracts for July expired at $40.46 barrel, gaining $0.71 or 1.8 percent for the session.

