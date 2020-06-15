Thai Stock Market Draws Firm Lead For Tuesday

(RTTNews) - The Thai stock market has moved lower in three straight sessions, dropping more than 75 points or 5.5 percent along the way. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now rests just above the 1,340-point plateau and it's expected to open higher on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat after the FOMC announced plans to buy corporate bonds. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The SET finished sharply lower on Monday with damage in all sectors - especially the financial shares and energy producers.

For the day, the index sank 40.57 points or 2.93 percent to finish at 1,341.99 after trading between 1,338.25 and 1,379.78. Volume was 22.846 billion shares worth 83.379 billion baht. There were 1,237 decliners and 360 gainers, with 175 stocks finishing unchanged.

Among the actives, Advanced Info shed 0.52 percent, while Thailand Airport tumbled 3.85 percent, Asset World plunged 5.86 percent, Banpu retreated 2.36 percent, Bangkok Bank plummeted 6.61 percent, Bangkok Dusit Medical declined 2.67 percent, Bangkok Expressway surrendered 3.00 percent, BTS Group sank 3.42 percent, Charoen Pokphand Foods shed 2.46 percent, Kasikornbank cratered 8.84 percent, Krung Thai Bank skidded 5.36 percent, PTT fell 2.01 percent, PTT Exploration and Production lost 4.40 percent, PTT Global Chemical skidded 5.49 percent, Siam Commercial Bank dropped 6.82 percent, Siam Concrete eased 0.84 percent and TMB Bank was down 6.09 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is positive even though stocks opened sharply lower on Monday before staging an afternoon rally to finish firmly in the green.

The Dow jumped 157.62 points or 0.62 percent to finish at 25,763.16, while the NASDAQ climbed 137.21 points or 1.43 percent to end at 9,726.02 and the S&P 500 gained 25.28 points or 0.83 percent to close at 3,066.59.

The initial weakness on Wall Street came amid concerns about a second wave of coronavirus infections after Beijing recorded a spate of new Covid-19 cases in a major wholesale market. Data also showed an increase in cases in more than 20 states, including California, Florida, and Nevada.

Selling pressure waned, however, as traders continued to express optimism about the economy after the New York Federal Reserve reported that regional manufacturing activity steadied in June after seeing sharp contractions in April and May.

Stocks turned positive after the Federal Reserve announced plans to begin buying a broad and diversified portfolio of corporate bonds to support market liquidity and the availability of credit for large employers.

Crude oil prices moved higher Monday as hopes about production cuts outweighed concerns about the outlook for energy demand amid a spike in coronavirus cases. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures settled at $37.12 a barrel, gaining $0.86 or 2.4 percent for the session.

