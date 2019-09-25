Thai Stock Market Called Higher On Thursday

(RTTNews) - The Thai stock market headed south again on Wednesday, one session after it had ended the four-day slide in which it had stumbled more than 40 points or 2.6 percent. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now rests just beneath the 1,630-point plateau although it's likely to bounce higher again on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is firm as the impeachment drama starts to unfold in Washington. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The SET finished slightly lower on Wednesday following losses from the energy producers and a mixed picture from the financial sector.

For the day, the index dipped 2.12 points or 0.13 percent to finish at 1,628.38 after trading between 1,621.63 and 1,630.56. Volume was 16.288 billion shares worth 44.862 billion baht. There were 828 decliners and 575 gainers, with 573 stocks finishing unchanged.

Among the actives, Advanced Info skidded 1.38 percent, while Thailand Airport climbed 1.03 percent, Banpu dropped 0.83 percent, Bangkok Bank collected 0.56 percent, Bangkok Expressway declined 0.91 percent, BTS Group added 0.75 percent, Charoen Pokphand Foods tumbled 1.87 percent, Kasikornbank fell 0.31 percent, PTT lost 0.54 percent, PTT Exploration and Production retreated 1.60 percent, PTT Global Chemical sank 0.93 percent, Siam Concrete was down 0.97 percent, TMB Bank soared 2.31 percent and Siam Commercial Bank, Bangkok Medical and Krung Thai Bank were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is upbeat as stocks showed a lack of direction Wednesday before moving firmly into positive territory.

The Dow added 162.94 points or 0.61 percent to finish at 26,970.71, the NASDAQ spiked 83.76 points or 1.05 percent to 8,077.38 and the S&P 500 rose 18.27 points or 0.62 percent to 2,984.87.

Stocks moved to the upside in reaction to the release of the memorandum of President Donald Trump's controversial call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as impeachment proceedings continue.

In economic news, the Commerce Department said U.S. new home sales rebounded strongly in August following a sharp pullback a month prior.

Crude oil prices drifted lower Wednesday after data showed a jump in U.S. crude inventories for a second straight week. West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil futures for November ended down $0.80 or 1.4 percent at $56.49 a barrel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.