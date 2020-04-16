Thai Stock Market: Support Expected At 1,200 Points

(RTTNews) - The Thai stock market has finished lower in back-to-back trading days, skidding more than 55 points or 4.6 percent along the way. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now rests just above the 1,200-point plateau although it's expected to stop the bleeding on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on tech earnings news and the possibility of re-opening the U.S. economy in the coming weeks. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are tipped to follow suit.

The SET finished sharply lower on Thursday following losses from the financial shares and energy producers.

For the day, the index tumbled 35.95 points or 2.91 percent to finish at 1,200.15 after trading between 1,200.14 and 1,231.05. Volume was 12.268 billion shares worth 59.613 billion baht. There were 1,004 decliners and 375 gainers, with 249 stocks finishing unchanged.

Among the actives, Advanced Info shed 0.79 percent, while Thailand Airport skidded 1.37 percent, Asset World advanced 0.87 percent, Banpu plunged 8.26 percent, Bangkok Bank tumbled 4.31 percent, Bangkok Dusit Medical sank 2.90 percent, Bangkok Expressway retreated 4.49 percent, BTS Group dropped 2.73 percent, Charoen Pokphand Foods lost 1.94 percent, Kasikornbank climbed 1.05 percent, Krung Thai Bank declined 3.67 percent, PTT tanked 6.34 percent, PTT Exploration and Production was down 5.43 percent, PTT Global Chemical plummeted 8.33 percent, Siam Commercial Bank gave away 2.49 percent, Siam Concrete lost 2.79 percent and TMB Bank tumbled 5.38 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as stocks were lackluster for much of Thursday before finally heading firmly into the green.

The Dow added 33.33 points or 0.14 percent to finish at 23,537.68, while the NASDAQ surged 139.19 points or 1.66 percent to 8,532.36 and the S&P 500 gained 16.19 points or 0.58 percent to end at 2,799.55.

The sharp advance by the tech-heavy NASDAQ came as Amazon (AMZN) and Netflix (NFLX) jumped to new record closing highs, as they are seen as two of the companies benefiting the most from the coronavirus shutdown.

The higher close on Wall Street also came as President Donald Trump prepares to announce guidelines for states on reopening the country. Trump has been eager to reopen at least some parts of the country even though health officials have warned re-opening too early could lead to a spike in new coronavirus infections.

The markets were also reacting to the Labor Department's report on first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits last week. More than 5 million filed for unemployment last week, but that reflects a decrease from the more than 6 million that filed for the first time in the previous week.

Also, the Commerce reported a substantial decrease in new residential construction in March, while the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia noted a substantial contraction in regional manufacturing activity in April.

Crude oil prices retreated Thursday as concerns about the outlook for energy demand offset hopes the U.S. oil companies will scale down production in response to surging inventories. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for May ended flat at $19.87 a barrel after moving between $19.55 and $20.53.

