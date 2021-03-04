Thai stock investor confidence picks up as COVID-19 outbreak eases

BANGKOK, March 4 (Reuters) - Investor confidence in Thai financial markets for the next three months rose for a second straight month after a coronavirus outbreak eased and vaccines arrived, a capital market association said on Thursday.

A survey in February by the Thai Capital Market Organizations (FETCO) showed its investor confidence index rose to 152.19 from 132.55 in January.

"The main factor lifting confidence is the outbreak situation that has eased, with the arrival of vaccines and a drop in new inflections," federation chairman Paiboon Nalinthrangkurn told a briefing. "The situation is nearly normal".

Thailand is dealing with a second coronavirus wave that emerged in December but there has been a sharp drop in the number of cases recently.

Thailand on Sunday started its coronavirus inoculation campaign and has plans to allow tourists to quarantine in resorts in a bid to help the key tourist sector battered by the pandemic.

Optimism over capital inflows and the country's economic recovery also boosted investor confidence, Paiboon said.

"We may see fund inflows from the middle of the year, driven by the economic recovery, which will continue into next year with the return of tourists," he said.

The Thai stock market .SETI has gained 5.8% so far this year after falling 8.3% in 2020. Foreign investors have sold about a net 25 billion baht ($823.72 million) of Thai shares so far this year after dumping 264 billion baht worth in 2020.

A separate survey by the Thai Bond Market Association showed the central bank likely to hold its benchmark interest rate THCBIR=ECI at a record low of 0.50% again when it meets on March 24, senior vice president Ariya Tiranaprakijor told the briefing.

($1 = 30.33 baht)

(Reporting by Satawasin Staporncharnchai Writing by Orathai Sriring Editing by Ed Davies)

((orathai.sriring@tr.com; +662 0802309;))

