Thai Shares Tipped To Open To The Upside

(RTTNews) - The Thai stock market moved back to the upside again on Monday, one session after ending the two-day winning streak in which it had jumped more than 25 points or 2 percent. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now sits just under the 1,285-point plateau and it's expected to open higher again on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on strength from the technology stocks and on hopes for easing tariffs. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are expected to open in similar fashion.

The SET finished modestly higher on Monday following gains from the finance, industrial, property, resource and technology sectors.

For the day, the index gained 9.86 points or 0.77 percent to finish at 1,284.47 after trading between 1,281.80 and 1,289.65. Volume was 6.021 billion shares worth 26.555 billion baht. There were 215 gainers and 223 decliners, with 221 stocks finishing unchanged.

Among the actives, Advanced Info gained 0.67 percent, while Asset World dropped 0.93 percent, Banpu rose 0.47 percent, Bangkok Bank collected 0.66 percent, Bangkok Expressway surged 2.00 percent, B. Grimm strengthened 1.32 percent, BTS Group vaulted 1.42 percent, CP All Public was up 0.53 percent, Energy Absolute expanded 1.24 percent, Gulf gathered 0.56 percent, Kasikornbank advanced 0.87 percent, Krung Thai Bank climbed 1.00 percent, Krung Thai Card perked 0.83 percent, PTT Oil & Retail accelerated 1.48 percent, PTT increased 1.65 percent, PTT Exploration and Production picked up 1.90 percent, PTT Global Chemical spiked 2.56 percent, SCG Packaging jumped 1.78 percent, Siam Commercial Bank improved 0.77 percent, Siam Concrete rallied 1.99 percent, Thai Oil soared 2.96 percent, TTB Bank added 0.55 percent and Charoen Pokphand Foods, True Corporation, Bangkok Dusit Medical and Thailand Airport were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is strong as the major averages opened higher on Monday and remained in the green throughout the trading day, ending near session highs.

The Dow surged 515.97 points or 1.12 percent to finish at 46,706.58, while the NASDAQ jumped 310.57 points or 1.37 percent to end at 22,990.54 and the S&P 500 rallied 71.12 points or 1.07 percent to close at 6.735.13.

The rally on Wall Street came after reports said the Trump administration is quietly watering down some of the tariffs that underpin the president's signature economic policy.

Apple (AAPL) also led the markets higher, with the tech giant surging 3.9 percent to a new record closing high. The jump by Apple came after Loop Capital upgraded its rating on the company's stock to Buy from Hold due to strong demand for the iPhone 17 series.

Positive sentiment was also generated in reaction to comments from National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett, who said the ongoing government shutdown could end this week.

Crude oil edged lower on Monday as traders assess recent IEA reports of an oil market surplus in 2026. West Texas Intermediate crude for November delivery was down $0.10 or 0.17 percent at $57.44 per barrel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.