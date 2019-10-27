Thai Shares Predicted To Halt Losing Streak

(RTTNews) - The Thai stock market has finished lower in back-to-back trading days, tumbling almost 40 points or 2.3 percent along the way. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now rests just above the 1,590-point plateau although it may find traction on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on growing optimism for a trade deal between the United States and China. The European markets were mixed and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets are tipped to follow the latter lead.

The SET finished sharply lower on Friday following losses from the energy producers and a mixed picture from the financial shares.

For the day, the index plummeted 27.69 points or 1.71 percent to finish at 1,593.28 after trading between 1,592.66 and 1,622.66. Volume was 24.497 billion shares worth 76.698 billion baht. There were 1,441 decliners and 382 gainers, with 271 stocks finishing unchanged.

Among the actives, Advanced Info shed 0.43 percent, while Thailand Airport skidded 2.24 percent, Banpu tumbled 2.54 percent, Bangkok Bank collected 0.61 percent, Bangkok Expressway jumped 1.89 percent, BTS Group dropped 1.47 percent, Charoen Pokphand Foods sank 1.96 percent, IRPC cratered 5.26 percent, Kasikornbank retreated 1.09 percent, Krung Thai Bank shed 1.21 percent, PTT lost 0.56 percent, PTT Exploration and Production fell 0.84 percent, PTT Global Chemical plunged 2.00 percent, Siam Commercial Bank spiked 1.88 percent, Siam Concrete plummeted 3.01 percent and TMB Bank, Asset World and Bangkok Medical were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as stocks shook off early weakness on Friday, rebounding to hit their best closing levels in three months.

The Dow added 152.56 points or 0.57 percent to 26,958.06, while the NASDAQ gained 57.32 points or 0.70 percent to 8,243.12 and the S&P 500 rose 12.26 points or 0.41 percent to 3,022.55. For the week, the Dow jumped 1.2 percent, the NASDAQ spiked 1.9 percent and the S&P rose 0.7 percent.

The strength on Wall Street came after the U.S. Trade Representative's office said the U.S. and China have made progress toward finalizing a phase one trade deal.

The upbeat comments about the trade talks added to the positive sentiment seen in reaction to the latest batch of earnings from the likes of Intel (INTC) and credit card giant Visa (V).

Crude oil moved moderately higher again on Friday, extending its recent upward trend on global trade optimism. West Texas Intermediate rose $0.43 to $56.66 a barrel, ending at its best closing level in a month.

