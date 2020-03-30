Thai Shares Poised To Reclaim 1,100-Point Level

(RTTNews) - The Thai stock market on Monday snapped the four-day winning streak in which it had gathered almost 75 points or 7.3 percent. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now rests just beneath the 1,090-point plateau and it's looking at a higher open on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is cautiously optimistic, with bargain hunting likely to follow the heavy selling seen in recent sessions, The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses figure to follow suit.

The SET finished sharply lower on Monday following losses from the financial shares and the energy producers.

For the day, the index skidded 11.94 points or 1.09 percent to finish at 1,087.82 after trading between 1,073.37 and 1,094.12. Volume was 7.530 billion shares worth 41.187 billion baht. There were 627 decliners and 464 gainers, with 366 stocks finishing unchanged.

Among the actives, Advanced Info shed 0.50 percent, while Thailand Airport skidded 1.49 percent, Asset World plunged 3.11 percent, Banpu tumbled 1.90 percent, Bangkok Bank tanked 2.04 percent, Bangkok Dusit Medical retreated 2.11 percent, Bangkok Expressway added 0.66 percent, BTS Group dropped 1.12 percent, Charoen Pokphand Foods lost 0.83 percent, Kasikornbank plummeted 4.76 percent, Krung Thai Bank declined 2.70 percent, PTT shed 3.33 percent, PTT Exploration and Production fell 2.33 percent, PTT Global Chemical slid 2.65 percent, Siam Commercial Bank dipped 2.64 percent, Siam Concrete was down 2.50 percent and TMB Bank climbed 1.23 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is upbeat as stocks moved steadily higher on Monday, offsetting Friday's losses while extending last week's overall gains.

The Dow jumped 690.17 points or 3.19 percent to finish at 22,327.48, while the NASDAQ climbed 271.77 points or 3.62 percent to end at 7,774.15 and the S&P 500 gained 85.18 points or 3.35 percent to 2,626.65.

The strength on Wall Street came after President Donald Trump extended national social distancing guidelines until April 30 instead of April 12. Public health experts had warned that reopening the country too early risked making the coronavirus outbreak even worse.

The coronavirus is likely to remain the primary focus, although the Labor Department's monthly jobs report on Friday is still likely to attract attention. Economists currently expect the report to show a loss of about 148,000 jobs in March, with the unemployment rate jumping to 3.9 percent from 3.5 percent.

Crude oil prices plunged sharply on Monday to their lowest close in 18 years on rising concerns about the outlook for energy demand due to the coronavirus. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for May ended down $1.42 or 6.6 percent at $20.09 a barrel, the lowest settlement since February 2002.

Closer to home, Thailand will release February numbers for imports, exports, trade balance and current account later today. In January, imports were worth $19.28 billion and exports were at $19.67 billion for a trade surplus of $0.38 billion. The current account surplus was $3.44 billion.

