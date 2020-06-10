Thai Shares May Head South Again On Thursday

(RTTNews) - The Thai stock market rebounded on Wednesday, one day after it had ended the six-day winning streak in which it had soared more than 100 points or 7.2 percent. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now rests just beneath the 1,420-point plateau although it's likely to see renewed selling pressure on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is mixed to lower, with profit taking expected following recent rallies. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were mixed and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The SET finished modestly higher on Wednesday following gains from the financial shares and energy producers.

For the day, the index gained 10.40 points or 0.74 percent to finish at 1,418.77 after trading between 1,402.46 and 1,423.36. Volume was 18.976 billion shares worth 77.422 billion baht. There were 707 gainers and 637 decliners, with 379 stocks finishing unchanged.

Among the actives, Advanced Info added 0.51 percent, while Thailand Airport climbed 1.14 percent, Asset World surged 5.65 percent, Banpu skidded 1.49 percent, Bangkok Bank spiked 2.44 percent, Bangkok Dusit Medical advanced 0.87 percent, BTS Group dropped 0.84 percent, Charoen Pokphand Foods plunged 4.69 percent, Kasikornbank accelerated 3.10 percent, Krung Thai Bank jumped 1.69 percent, PTT perked 0.64 percent, PTT Exploration and Production gained 0.79 percent, PTT Global Chemical rose 0.51percent, Siam Commercial Bank collected 1.71 percent, Siam Concrete gathered 1.36 percent, TMB Bank increased 0.82 percent and Bangkok Expressway was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is inconclusive as stocks saw considerable volatility Wednesday following the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement before eventually ending mixed.

The Dow dropped 282.31 points or 1.04 percent to finish at 26,989.99, while the NASDAQ added 66.59 points or 0.67 percent to finish at 10,020.35 and the S&P 500 fell 17.04 points or 0.53 percent to close at 3,190.14.

The continued advance by the Nasdaq partly reflected notable gains by big-name tech companies like Apple (AAPL) and Amazon (AMZN), which jumped by 2.6 percent and 1.8 percent, respectively, to new record closing highs.

Meanwhile, the lower closes by the Dow and the S&P 500 came even though both indexes briefly turned positive after the Fed indicated interest rates are likely to remain at current near-zero levels through 2022.

Crude oil futures ended higher on Wednesday as the dollar weakened after the Fed indicated that interest rates will remain near zero through the end of 2022. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for July settled at $39.60 a barrel, gaining $0.66 or 1.7 percent.

