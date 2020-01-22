Thai Shares May Find Traction On Thursday

(RTTNews) - The Thai stock market has finished lower in three straight sessions, skidding more than 25 points or 1.6 percent along the way. The Stock Exchange of Thailand remains just shy of the 1,575-point plateau although it may find support on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests little movement on Thursday ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were mixed but little changed and Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The SET finished barely lower on Wednesday as losses from the energy producers were offset by support from the financial shares.

For the day, the index eased 0.35 points or 0.02 percent to finish at 1,574.59 after trading between 1,566.86 and 1,580.34. Volume was 19.595 billion shares worth 72.912 billion baht. There were 917 decliners and 678 gainers, with 498 stocks finishing unchanged.

Among the actives, Thailand Airport skidded 1.39 percent, while Asset World soared 2.59 percent, Bangkok Bank spiked 2.37 percent, Bangkok Dusit Medical climbed 1.21 percent, Bangkok Expressway advanced 0.89 percent, BTS Group added 0.75 percent, Charoen Pokphand Foods dropped 0.82 percent, Kasikornbank collected 0.72 percent, Krung Thai Bank accelerated 2.48 percent, PTT shed 0.54 percent, PTT Exploration and Production lost 0.38 percent, PTT Global Chemical fell 0.50 percent, Siam Commercial Bank retreated 0.75 percent, Siam Concrete sank 1.10 percent and TMB Bank, Advanced Info and Banpu were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street provides little clarity as stocks opened higher Wednesday but gave most of it back as the day progressed to end little changed.

The Dow fell 9.73 points or 0.03 percent to finish at 29,186.27, while the NASDAQ rose 12.96 points or 0.14 percent to 9,383.77 and the S&P 500 added 0.96 points or 0.03 percent to 3,321.75.

A positive reaction to earnings news from IBM Corp. (IBM) contributed to the early strength on Wall Street after the tech giant reported better than expected fourth quarter results and provided upbeat full-year 2020 guidance.

Positive sentiment was also generated in reaction to news of the Chinese government's efforts to stop the spread of the Wuhan coronavirus outbreak.

But buying interest waned as the day progressed, with traders reluctant to make significant moves ahead of earnings news from a slew of other big-name companies in the coming days.

Crude oil prices declined sharply on Wednesday, weighed down by concerns about the outlook for energy demand after the International Energy Agency predicted a jump in global oil supply. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for March ended down $1.64 or 2.8 percent at $56.74 a barrel.

