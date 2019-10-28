Thai Shares Have Positive Lead For Tuesday's Trade

(RTTNews) - The Thai stock market on Monday snapped the two-day slide in which it had tumbled almost 40 points or 2.3 percent. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now rests just above the 1,595-point plateau and it may pick up steam on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is firm on continued optimism for a trade deal between the United States and China. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are expected to follow suit.

The SET finished slightly higher on Monday following gains from the energy producers and a mixed picture from the financial shares.

For the day, the index added 3.20 points or 0.20 percent to finish at 1,596.48 after trading between 1,579.13 and 1,599.10. Volume was 20.178 billion shares worth 49.889 billion baht. There were 918 decliners and 640 gainers, with 449 stocks finishing unchanged.

Among the actives, Thailand Airport jumped 1.64 percent, while Banpu dropped 0.87 percent, Bangkok Medical advanced 0.84 percent, Charoen Pokphand Foods plunged 2.00 percent, Kasikornbank fell 0.37 percent, Krung Thai Bank skidded 1.23 percent, PTT Exploration and Production added 0.43 percent, PTT Global Chemical gained 0.51 percent, Siam Commercial Bank spiked 1.84 percent, Siam Concrete accelerated 1.41 percent, TMB Bank sank 1.41 percent and Advanced Info, Asset World, Bangkok Bank, Bangkok Expressway, BTS Group and PTT all were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as stocks moved mostly higher on Friday, with the S&P 500 touching a record closing high.

The Dow added 132.66 points or 0.49 percent to end at 27,090.72, while the NASDAQ gained 82.87 points or 1.01 percent to 8,325.99 and the S&P 500 rose 16.87 points or 0.56 percent to 3,039.42.

The strength on Wall Street came amid continued optimism about U.S.-China trade talks as well as news that the European Union has granted the U.K.'s request for a Brexit deadline extension. The move by the EU, which delays Brexit until January 31, was widely expected but still removes the risk of a damaging no-deal split on Thursday.

The end of a 40-day strike at auto giant General Motors (GM) added to the positive sentiment, as members of the United Auto Workers union approved a new four-year contract.

Crude oil prices retreated on Monday, snapping a four-day winning streak on worries about energy demand. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for December ended down $0.85 or 1.5 percent at $55.81 a barrel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.