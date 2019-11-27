Thai Shares: Support Expected At 1,600 Points

(RTTNews) - The Thai stock market has moved lower in back-to-back sessions, sliding more than seven points or 0.4 percent along the way. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now rests just above the 1,605-point plateau although it may find traction on Thursday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on growing optimism for a trade deal between the United States and China. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are predicted to follow that lead.

The SET finished slightly lower on Wednesday following mixed performances from the financial shares and utilities.

For the day, the index eased 2.11 points or 0.13 percent to finish at 1,607.27 after trading between 1,604.34 and 1,613.81. Volume was 17.956 billion shares worth 51.261 billion baht. There were 977 decliners and 593 gainers, with 578 stocks finishing unchanged.

Among the actives, Advanced Info shed 0.90 percent, while Thailand Airport skidded 1.26 percent, Asset World sank 0.84 percent, Banpu advanced 0.85 percent, Bangkok Bank fell 0.28 percent, Bangkok Dusit Medical soared 2.08 percent, Bangkok Expressway dropped 0.93 percent, Charoen Pokphand Foods surged 4.76 percent, Krung Thai Bank collected 0.61 percent, PTT added 0.58 percent, PTT Exploration and Production and Siam Commercial Bank both accelerated 2.12 percent, PTT Global Chemical jumped 0.92 percent, Siam Concrete tumbled 1.53 percent, TMB Bank skyrocketed 8.50 percent and BTS Group and Kasikornbank were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as stocks moved mostly higher on Wednesday, extending recent gains and sending the major averages to fresh record closing highs.

The Dow added 42.32 points or 0.15 percent to 28,164.00, while the NASDAQ gained 57.24 points or 0.66 percent to 8,705.17 and the S&P 500 rose 13.11 points or 0.42 percent to 3,153.63.

The markets continued to benefit from optimism about a potential U.S.-China trade deal after both sides hinted at progress.

In economic news, the Commerce Department said durable goods orders unexpectedly rebounded in October, while GDP was also upwardly revised. Also, the Commerce Department said personal income was nearly flat in October, although personal spending rose in line with estimates.

Oil prices dipped on Wednesday after the Energy Information Administration noted an unexpected increase in crude oil inventories. Crude for January delivery fell $0.30 or 0.5 percent to $58.11 a barrel after moving higher over the two previous days.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.