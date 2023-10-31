News & Insights

Thai September factory output falls 6.1% y/y, more than forecast

Credit: REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

October 31, 2023 — 12:28 am EDT

Written by Orathai Sriring and Satawasin Staporncharnchai for Reuters ->

Adds details from paragraph 3

BANGKOK, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Thailand's manufacturing production index (MPI) THMPI=ECI in September fell 6.06% from a year earlier, the industry ministry said on Tuesday, as exports are weak amid soft global demand.

The figure compared with a forecast for a 5.0% year-on-year drop for September in a Reuters poll, and followed August's revised 7.75% decline.

Output has been impacted by a global economic slowdown, while Thailand's economic recovery remains slow with household debt levels high, the ministry said.

Tourism recovery, however, continued to support demand for food products, it added.

In the January-September period, factory output contracted 5.09% year-on-year. Industrial goods account for about 80% of total exports, which in September unexpectedly rose 2.1% year-on-year.

The industry ministry on Tuesday cut its forecast for the MPI to a drop of 4.0% to 4.5% this year, from a fall of 2.8% to 3.8% projected earlier.

(Reporting by Orathai Sriring and Satawasin Staporncharnchai; Editing by Martin Petty)

((orathai.sriring@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.