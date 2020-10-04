Thai Sept headline CPI drops 0.7% y/y, bigger than forecast fall

BANGKOK, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Thailand's headline consumer price index (CPI) fell 0.70% in September from a year earlier, a slightly bigger than expected decline, commerce ministry data showed on Monday.

That compared with a forecast for a contraction of 0.64% in a Reuters poll, and August's 0.50% drop.

The core CPI index rose 0.25% from a year earlier, compared with a forecast of a 0.21% increase, and against August's 0.30% rise.

(Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon; Writing Orathai Sriring; Editing by Ed Davies)

