Thai Sept factory output falls 4.7% y/y, worse than forecast

Contributor
Satawasin Staporncharnchai Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ATHIT PERAWONGMETHA

Thailand's manufacturing production index (MPI) in September fell 4.7% from a year earlier, dragged down by lower production of cars, petroleum and rubber, the industry ministry said on Tuesday.

BANGKOK, Oct 29 (Reuters) -

Thailand's manufacturing production index (MPI) in September fell 4.7% from a year earlier, dragged down by lower production of cars, petroleum and rubber, the industry ministry said on Tuesday.

That compares with a forecast of a 2.05% decline in a Reuters poll, and August's 4.4% contraction.

Capacity utilisation was 63.87% in September, compared with 65.75% in August.

The ministry forecasts the MPI will rise 0.5% this year, after increasing 3.6% last year.

(Reporting by Satawasin Staporncharnchai; Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((orathai.sriring@tr.com; +662 6489729; Reuters Messaging: orathai.sriring.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.


Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters