Thai Sept factory output falls 4.7% y/y, worse than forecast

BANGKOK, Oct 29 (Reuters) -

Thailand's manufacturing production index (MPI) in September fell 4.7% from a year earlier, dragged down by lower production of cars, petroleum and rubber, the industry ministry said on Tuesday.

That compares with a forecast of a 2.05% decline in a Reuters poll, and August's 4.4% contraction.

Capacity utilisation was 63.87% in September, compared with 65.75% in August.

The ministry forecasts the MPI will rise 0.5% this year, after increasing 3.6% last year.

(Reporting by Satawasin Staporncharnchai; Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((orathai.sriring@tr.com; +662 6489729; Reuters Messaging: orathai.sriring.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.