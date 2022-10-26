Thai Sept exports rise 7.8% y/y, beats forecast

BANGKOK, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Thailand's customs-based exports rose 7.8% in September from a year earlier, the commerce minister said on Wednesday, beating forecasts and analysts' expectations.

That compares with a forecast rise of 4.20% year-on-year for September, and after August's 7.5% increase.

