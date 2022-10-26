Thai Sept exports rise 7.8% y/y, beats forecast

Contributors
Satawasin Staporncharnchai Reuters
Orathai Sriring Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/JORGE SILVA

Thailand's customs-based exports rose 7.8% in September from a year earlier, the commerce minister said on Wednesday, beating forecasts and analysts' expectations.

BANGKOK, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Thailand's customs-based exports rose 7.8% in September from a year earlier, the commerce minister said on Wednesday, beating forecasts and analysts' expectations.

That compares with a forecast rise of 4.20% year-on-year for September, and after August's 7.5% increase.

(Reporting by Satawasin Staporncharnchai and Orathai Sriring; Editing by Martin Petty)

((orathai.sriring@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More