Thai Sept exports rise 7.8% y/y, beat forecast

BANGKOK, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Thailand's exports rose more than expected in September, helped by increased shipments of food and industrial goods, the commerce minister said on Wednesday.

Exports, a key driver of Thai growth, rose 7.8% in September from a year earlier, compared with a forecast rise of 4.20% year-on-year in a Reuters poll, and against August's 7.5% increase.

In the first nine months of 2022, exports rose 10.6% from the same period a year ago, Jurin Laksanawisit told a news conference.

The ministry expects exports to expand well and achieve its target as a shortage of supply has begun to unravel while a weak baht THB=TH was also supportive, it said in a statement.

September imports increased 15.6% from a year earlier, less than a forecast 20.0% increase.

Thailand posted a trade deficit of $853 million in September, compared with a forecast deficit of $2.9 billion.

