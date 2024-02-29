News & Insights

Commodities

Thai rice offered lowest in Indonesia’s tender for 300,000 T, traders say

Credit: REUTERS/ATHIT PERAWONGMETHA

February 29, 2024 — 03:52 am EST

Written by Michael Hogan for Reuters ->

HAMBURG, Feb 29 (Reuters) - The lowest price offered in the international tender from Indonesian state purchasing agency BULOG buy about 300,000 metric tons of rice was estimated at $655 a ton cost and freight (c&f) for rice sourced from Thailand, European traders said on Thursday.

Initial price offers were submitted in the tender on Wednesday. No purchase has yet been reported and price negotiations continue, traders said.

Reports reflect assessments from traders and further estimates of prices and volumes are still possible later.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.