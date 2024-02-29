Thai rice offered lowest in Indonesia’s tender for 300,000 T, traders say

HAMBURG, Feb 29 (Reuters) - The lowest price offered in the international tender from Indonesian state purchasing agency BULOG buy about 300,000 metric tons of rice was estimated at $655 a ton cost and freight (c&f) for rice sourced from Thailand, European traders said on Thursday.

Initial price offers were submitted in the tender on Wednesday. No purchase has yet been reported and price negotiations continue, traders said.

Reports reflect assessments from traders and further estimates of prices and volumes are still possible later.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

