Thai rice exports up 11.91% in Jan to Aug. 29 period - ministry

Adds details

BANGKOK, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Thailand's rice exports from January to Aug. 29 rose 11.91% from the same period a year earlier, the commerce ministry said on Thursday.

Thailand exported 5.29 million metric tons of rice in that period.

The top markets were Indonesia, Iraq, South Africa, the United States and China, Foreign Trade Department director-general Ronarong Poolphiphat said at a briefing.

Thailand expects to export 8 million tons of rice this year, ministry data showed

(Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon, writing by Chayut Setboonsarng; Editing by Martin Petty)

((chayut.setboonsarng@tr.com, @ChayutSet; +66854849033;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.