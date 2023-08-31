News & Insights

Thai rice exports up 11.91% in Jan to Aug. 29 period - ministry

Credit: REUTERS/FLORENCE LO

August 31, 2023 — 12:24 am EDT

Written by Kitiphong Thaichareon for Reuters ->

BANGKOK, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Thailand's rice exports from January to Aug. 29 rose 11.91% from the same period a year earlier, the commerce ministry said on Thursday.

Thailand exported 5.29 million metric tons of rice in that period.

The top markets were Indonesia, Iraq, South Africa, the United States and China, Foreign Trade Department director-general Ronarong Poolphiphat said at a briefing.

Thailand expects to export 8 million tons of rice this year, ministry data showed

