Thai rice exports up 11.91% in Jan to Aug. 29 period - ministry

BANGKOK, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Thailand's rice exports from January to Aug. 29 rose 11.91% from the same period a year earlier, the commerce ministry said on Thursday.

Thailand exported 5.29 million metric tons of rice in that period.

