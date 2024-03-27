News & Insights

Commodities

Thai rice exports may reach 8 mln T this year, government says

Credit: REUTERS/ATHIT PERAWONGMETHA

March 27, 2024 — 12:05 am EDT

Written by Satawasin Staporncharnchai for Reuters ->

Adds detail, context in paragraph 3-4

BANGKOK, March 27 (Reuters) - Thailand's rice exports may reach 8 million metric tons this year, above a target of 7.5 million metric tons, the government said on Wednesday.

The country shipped out 2.5 million metric tons of rice in the first quarter of the year, up 21% from a year earlier, it said in a statement.

"The Thai rice export situation has a bright trend," the government said, noting internal and external factors as well as prompt trade dealings.

Thailand, the world's second-largest shipper of the grain, earlier said it expected 2024 rice exports to fall about 14.4% to 7.5 million metric tons, hit by lower production and increased competition.

(Reporting by Satawasin Staporncharnchai; Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Martin Petty)

((orathai.sriring@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.