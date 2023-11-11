News & Insights

TRUE

Thai regulator approves top telco AIS's acquisition of internet firm

Credit: REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

November 11, 2023 — 10:25 am EST

Written by Orathai Sriring and Panarat Thepgumpanat for Reuters ->

BANGKOK, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Thailand's telecoms regulator has approved the acquisition of broadband internet provider Triple T Broadband by mobile operator Advanced Info Service (AIS) ADVANC.BK with conditions to protect consumers.

The National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) board approved the deal but issued requirements including keeping the lowest-priced packages available and ensuring quality, the watchdog said in a statement on Friday.

The deal was first announced in July 2022 when AIS said it planned to buy Triple T Broadband for 19.5 billion baht ($542.6 million).

After the acquisition is completed, AIS would become the biggest player in the fixed broadband market with 4.69 million users, exceeding the 3.8 million of the current market leader True TRUE.BK, the Bangkok Post reported.

($1 = 35.94 baht)

(Reporting by Orathai Sriring and Panarat Thepgumpanat; Editing by David Holmes)

((orathai.sriring@tr.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TRUE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.