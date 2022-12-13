Thai rate hikes to be gradual and measured - c.bank minutes

Credit: REUTERS/Jorge Silva

December 13, 2022 — 09:12 pm EST

Written by Orathai Sriring for Reuters ->

BANGKOK, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Thailand's rate committee raised its key interest rate late last month and said further monetary tightening will be gradual and measured, minutes of the meeting showed on Wednesday.

On Nov. 30, the Bank of Thailand's (BOT) monetary policy committee voted unanimously to raise the one-day repurchase rateTHCBIR=ECI by a quarter point to 1.25% to curb inflationary pressures. It will next review policy on Jan. 25, when most economists predict a further hike.

(Reporting by Orathai Sriring Editing by Ed Davies)

((orathai.sriring@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.