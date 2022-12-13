Thai rate hikes to be gradual and measured - c.bank minutes

BANGKOK, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Thailand's rate committee raised its key interest rate late last month and said further monetary tightening will be gradual and measured, minutes of the meeting showed on Wednesday.

On Nov. 30, the Bank of Thailand's (BOT) monetary policy committee voted unanimously to raise the one-day repurchase rateTHCBIR=ECI by a quarter point to 1.25% to curb inflationary pressures. It will next review policy on Jan. 25, when most economists predict a further hike.

