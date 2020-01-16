Thai Q4 GDP growth seen at 2.4%-2.5% - govt official

Thailand's economy likely grew by 2.4%-2.5% in October-December from the same period a year earlier, a government official said on Thursday, roughly the same pace as the third quarter.

Exports have been hit by global trade tensions and a sharply stronger baht currency THB=TH.

Southeast Asia's second-largest economy has lagged most regional peers for years. Annual growth in July-September was 2.4%, following 2.3% in the previous quarter, the weakest pace in nearly five years.

Thailand is in the middle of an economic downturn that would last for another 12-18 months, Kobsak Pootrakool, secretary to council of economic ministers, told a conference.

"I think for the fourth quarter, when it comes out, it will probably be 2.4%-2.5%," he said.

Official gross domestic product (GDP) data for the final quarter of 2019 and the full year is due on Feb. 17.

The central bank forecast 2019 economic growth at 2.5%, a five-year low, and 2.8% for this year.

