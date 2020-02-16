Thai Q4 GDP expands 1.6% y/y, slowest pace in 5 years

Contributors
Kitiphong Thaichareon Reuters
Orathai Sriring Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ATHIT PERAWONGMETHA

Thailand's trade-dependent economy grew at its slowest pace in five years in the fourth quarter of 2019, and less than expected, as exports declined and public spending slumped.

BANGKOK, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Thailand's trade-dependent economy grew at its slowest pace in five years in the fourth quarter of 2019, and less than expected, as exports declined and public spending slumped.

Southeast Asia's second-largest economy expanded 1.6% in the October-December quarter from a year earlier, data showed on Monday, versus 2.1% forecast in a Reuters poll and the third quarter's revised 2.6% growth.

In 2019, the economy grew 2.4%, the slowest rate since 2014, and compared with analysts' forecast of 2.4%.

On a quarterly basis, the economy grew 0.2% in the October-December quarter, the National Economic and Social Development Council said, less than the forecast 0.4% growth.

(Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon and Orathai Sriring; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((orathai.sriring@thomsonreuters.com)(+662 0802309)(Reuters Messaging: orathai.sriring.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More