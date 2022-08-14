Thai Q2 GDP grows 2.5% y/y, below expectations

Thailand's economy grew at a slower pace than expected in the second quarter, official data showed on Monday, helped by increased activity and a rebound in tourism as COVID-19 curbs were eased, but surging inflation remains a concern.

Southeast Asia's second-largest economy expanded 2.5% in the June quarter from a year earlier, data from the National Economic and Social Development Council showed. That missed a forecast 3.1% rise in a Reuters poll.

GDP grew 2.3% in the March quarter, which was revised from 2.2%.

On a quarterly basis, gross domestic product (GDP) grew a seasonally adjusted 0.7% in April-June, also missing a forecast 0.9% increase, and against a revised 1.2% in the previous three months.

