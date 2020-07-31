Thai Q2 economy likely shrank by record 12%-13% y/y - cenbank

Contributor
Kitiphong Thaichareon Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ATHIT PERAWONGMETHA

Thailand's economy may have shrank by 12%-13% in the second quarter from a year earlier due to the impacts of the coronavirous pandemic, the central bank said on Friday, in what could be a record contraction.

Says economy may have bottomed out

Q2 contraction may be largest since 1998 financial crisis

Private consumption, investment improve in June m/m

BOT to upgrade GDP outlook if Q2 data is better than expected

Recasts, adds details

BANGKOK, July 31 (Reuters) - Thailand's economy may have shrank by 12%-13% in the second quarter from a year earlier due to the impacts of the coronavirous pandemic, the central bank said on Friday, in what could be a record contraction.

However, the economy had improved in June from the previous month following the easing of a lockdown to curb the spread, which has battered tourism and domestic activity.

"The economy should have bottomed out. The second quarter probably shrank the deepest in history," Don Nakornthab, a director at the Bank of Thailand (BOT), told a briefing.

"At this point, we still look at a double-digit contraction, possibly minus 12%-13%," he said.

Thailand registered a record economic contraction of 12.5% in the second quarter of 1998, during the Asian financial crisis.

Don said official gross domestic product (GDP) data for April-June, which is due on Aug. 17, might be better than the BOT's estimates given the latest improved economic indicators.

"If the actual data is better than expected, there is a chance that the BOT will revise up its estimates when it reviews them in September," he said.

The BOT has forecast Southeast Asia's second-largest economy will contract by a record 8.1% this year.

In June, private consumption rose 6% from the previous month while investment increased 5.7%.

Exports, a key driver of growth, dropped 24.6% in June from a year earlier, after May's 23.6% decline.

(Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon; Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Ed Davies and Martin Petty)

((orathai.sriring@tr.com; +662 0802309; Reuters Messaging:))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More