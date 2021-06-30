Thai Q1 household debt to GDP hits 90.5% as economy slows

Thailand's household debt ratio to gross domestic product (GDP) rose to 90.5% in the first quarter, the highest since at least 2003, central bank data showed on Wednesday, as coronavirus outbreaks battered the tourism-reliant economy.

At the end of March, household debt increased to 14.1 trillion baht ($441 billion) from 14.0 trillion baht at the end of December, equal to 89.4% of GDP, already among Asia's highest. The BOT's household debt data starts from 2003. (https://bit.ly/31yzaFl)

