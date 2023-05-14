News & Insights

Thai Q1 GDP grows 2.7% y/y, beats expectations

Credit: REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

May 14, 2023 — 10:34 pm EDT

Written by Orathai Sriring, Kitiphong Thaichareon, Satawasin Staporncharnchai for Reuters ->

BANGKOK, May 15 (Reuters) - Thailand's economy expanded 2.7% in the first quarter from a year earlier, official data showed on Monday, faster than expectations, as private consumption and tourism rebounded.

On a quarterly basis, Southeast Asia's second-largest economy grew a seasonally adjusted 1.9% in the March quarter, data from the National Economic and Social Development Council showed.

Economists in a Reuters poll had expected gross domestic product (GDP) to expand 2.3% year-on-year and 1.7% quarter-on-quarter.

(Reporting by Orathai Sriring, Kitiphong Thaichareon and Satawasin Staporncharnchai; Editing by Martin Petty)

((orathai.sriring@tr.com;))

