Thai Q1 GDP falls 1.8% y/y, sharpest contraction in 8 years

BANGKOK, May 18 (Reuters) - Thailand's economy contracted at its sharpest pace in eight years in the first quarter, but by less than expected, as the coronavirus outbreak hit tourism and domestic demand.

Southeast Asia's second-largest economy shrank 1.8% in the January-March quarter from a year earlier, data showed on Monday, versus a 4.0% decline forecast in a Reuters poll. The economy grew a downwardly revised 1.5% in the December quarter.

On a quarterly basis, the economy shrank a seasonally adjusted 2.2% in the March quarter, the National Economic and Social Development Council said, smaller than the forecast 4.5% contraction projected by economists.

(Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon and Orathai Sriring; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

