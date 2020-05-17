Thai Q1 GDP falls 1.8% y/y, sharpest contraction in 8 years

Thailand's economy contracted at its sharpest pace in eight years in the first quarter, but by less than expected, as the coronavirus outbreak hit tourism and domestic demand.

Southeast Asia's second-largest economy shrank 1.8% in the January-March quarter from a year earlier, data showed on Monday, versus a 4.0% decline forecast in a Reuters poll. The economy grew a downwardly revised 1.5% in the December quarter.

On a quarterly basis, the economy shrank a seasonally adjusted 2.2% in the March quarter, the National Economic and Social Development Council said, smaller than the forecast 4.5% contraction projected by economists.

