Thai Q1 exports seen up 5% y/y - shippers

Contributors
Orathai Sriring Reuters
Satawasin Staporncharnchai Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Thailand's exports are expected to rise by 5% in the first quarter from a year earlier, helped by a global economic recovery, the national shippers' council said on Tuesday.

BANGKOK, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Thailand's exports are expected to rise by 5% in the first quarter from a year earlier, helped by a global economic recovery, the national shippers' council said on Tuesday.

For 2022, the group maintains its export forecast at a 5% to 8% rise, the group said in a statement. Exports rose 17.1% in 2021.

(Reporting by Orathai Sriring and Satawasin Staporncharnchai; Editing by Martin Petty)

((orathai.sriring@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More