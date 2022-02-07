Thai Q1 exports seen up 5% y/y - shippers

BANGKOK, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Thailand's exports are expected to rise by 5% in the first quarter from a year earlier, helped by a global economic recovery, the national shippers' council said on Tuesday.

For 2022, the group maintains its export forecast at a 5% to 8% rise, the group said in a statement. Exports rose 17.1% in 2021.

