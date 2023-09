BANGKOK, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Thailand's public debt to gross domestic product(GDP) ratio stood at 61.69% at the end of July, up slightly from 61.67% in the previous month, finance ministry data showed on Friday.

(Reporting by Satawasin Staporncharnchai Editing by Alex Richardson)

((orathai.sriring@tr.com; +662 0802309;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.