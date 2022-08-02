Thai PTT sells coal business to Indonesia's Astrindo for $471 mln

BANGKOK, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Thai state-owned energy firm PTT Pcl PTT.BK said on Tuesday it had agreed to sell its coal unit to Indonesia's PT Astrindo Nusantara Infrastruktur Tbk BIPI.JK for $471 million, as the company moves out of the coal business entirely.

The sale was aligned with PTT's strategy to move towards sustainability and clean energy, chief executive Auttapol Rerkpiboon said.

The announcement came as global coal demand is set to match a record high reached nearly a decade ago.

Astrindo said the deal, which includes coal concessions in Brunei Darussalam, Madagascar and three mines in Kalimantan, Indonesia, will have a "substantial" impact for the company.

"Our financial performance in 2022 will show a significant jump given the current price of coal," Astrindo Director Michael Wong said.

(Reporting by Chayut Setboonsarng Editing by Ed Davies)

((chayut.setboonsarng@tr.com, Twitter: @ChayutSet; +66854849033;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.