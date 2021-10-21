Thai PTT Global Chemical plans $22 bln investment by 2050 to decarbonise

Contributor
Chayut Setboonsarng Reuters
Published

Thai chemical firm, PTT Global Chemical Pcl on Thursday said it plans to invest over $22 billion in the next three decades to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

BANGKOK, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Thai chemical firm, PTT Global Chemical Pcl PTTGC.BK on Thursday said it plans to invest over $22 billion in the next three decades to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

"We will invest $5 billion to directly reduce greenhouse gases and $17 billion in restructuring the business," chief executive Kongkrapan Intarajang said at a news conference.

This will include efficiency improvements, energy storage, and carbon capture technology, he said.

New businesses in our portfolio will be low-carbon, like performance and speciality chemicals, he said, adding the company will grow around 4% over the next five to six years.

In July, it bought German coating resins maker Allnex for $4.75 billion, but the rate of carbon emission to growth came down because it was a low-carbon business.

This year PTTGC, a unit of the state-owned PTT Pcl PTT.BK, released about 8 million tonnes of greenhouse gas (GHG) and CO2 equivalents and will reach a peak of 9.1 million tonnes in 2025.

"There will be a 20% reduction of emissions in 2030 and net zero by 2050," said Kongkrapan.

(Reporting by Chayut Setboonsarng; Editing by Martin Petty)

((chayut.setboonsarng@tr.com, Twitter: @ChayutSet; +66854849033;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More