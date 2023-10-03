Thai police say reports of injuries, shots fired inside Bangkok mall

Adds details

BANGKOK, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Thai police said on Tuesday they had received reports of shots fired, injuries and a man armed with a handgun at a luxury shopping mall in central Bangkok.

Police said they were taking control of the situation. An emergency response team said at least one person was injured.

Unverified videos shared on social media showed people, including children, running out of the doors of the Siam Paragon mall as security guards ushered them out.

One of the videos showed people taking cover in a darkened room inside a restaurant. Reuters could not immediately verify the reports or the authenticity of the videos.

Local broadcaster Channel 3 reported sounds similar to gunfire were heard inside, coming from a bathroom in the mall.

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin told reporters he was waiting details of the incident.

Police spokesperson Achayon Kraithong said the national police chief had ordered and dispatched officers to control the area to resolve the situation. Television showed long queues of traffic outside the mall in torrential rain.

Gun violence is common in Thailand. An ex-police officer killed 22 children in a nursery last year during a gun-and-knife rampage, while in 2020 a soldier shot and killed at least 29 people and wounded 57 in a rampage that spanned four locations in and around the northeastern Thai city of Nakhon Ratchasima.

(Reporting by Bangkok bureau; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor, Martin Petty)

