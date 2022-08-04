Thai police say 13 people killed, 35 injured in night club fire

Thirteen people have been killed and 35 injured after a fire broke out on Friday at a night club in Thailand's Chonburi province, southeast of the capital Bangkok, a police official said.

Police Colonel Wuttipong Somjai said by telephone that the fire at the Mountain B night club in the Sattahip district had started at about 1:00 a.m (1800 GMT Thursday) and that all the victims up to now were Thai nationals.

