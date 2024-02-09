News & Insights

Thai PM: will keep urging c.bank to cut rates

Credit: REUTERS/CARLOS BARRIA

February 09, 2024 — 05:28 am EST

Written by Orathai Sriring and Satawasin Staporncharnchai for Reuters ->

Adds quotes, context

BANGKOK, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Thailand's Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said on Friday he will continue to urge the central bank to cut interest rates.

His comments on social media platform X come just days after the Bank of Thailand left the key rate unchanged at 2.50%, the highest level in more than a decade, in a split vote.

Two of seven rate-setting members voted for a quarter-point cut. The central bank will next review policy on April 10.

Srettha said interest rates were a big matter and can help people with their expenses without having to rely on the state budget.

He said he would keep trying to "convince the Bank of Thailand to sympathise with the people who are struggling. I won't give up and will keep trying".

Srettha, who is also finance minister, has been at loggerheads with the central bank over the direction of monetary policy and has repeatedly urged it to lower rates, saying small businesses and debtors are suffering.

On Thursday, a central bank official said the bank was ready to cut borrowing costs if private consumption dropped sharply and any cuts would be small.

(Reporting by Orathai Sriring and Satawasin Staporncharnchai writing by Chayut Setboonsarng, Edited by Kanupriya Kapoor)

((chayut.setboonsarng@tr.com; +66854849033;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.