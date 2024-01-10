Thai PM to meet c.bank chief after call for interest rate cut

By Chayut Setboonsarng and Orathai Sriring

BANGKOK, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin is set to meet the country's central bank governor on Wednesday, where he is expected to press for an interest rate cut and defend his controversial $14.3 billion handout plan.

Srettha has been outspoken over his differences with the Bank of Thailand (BOT) on interest rates that are at a decade high of 2.50%, as he seeks to breathe life into a sluggish economy with a plan to transfer 10,000 baht ($285.47) to 50 million people to spend within six months.

Srettha, who is also finance minister, earlier this week said interest rates hikes were hurting Southeast Asia's second-biggest economy, while his deputy said the hikes were "a bit too fast, too aggressive".

In a rare move just minutes before Wednesday's scheduled meeting between Srettha and BOT chief Sethaput Suthiwartnarueput, the central bank announced a Jan. 15 "policy briefing" to disclose its views, without elaborating.

The meeting marks the second time Srettha has publicly discussed raising his objection directly with the central bank over its monetary policy stance, the last time after a surprise rate hike in September to 2.50%.

The BOT has raised rates by 200 basis points since August 2022 to curb inflation, but held the rate steady at its November meeting. Its next policy review is on Feb. 7.

Sethaput has voiced concern about the potential impact of the government's signature "digital wallet" handout scheme on inflation and has said the economy needed structural change, not fiscal stimulus.

A group of more than 80 economists and bankers, including two former central bank governors, in an open letter last year warned the plan could breach fiscal discipline. The government intends to finance it through borrowing.

Real estate mogul Srettha this week said the central bank might need to consider reducing rates as inflation was very low.

Thailand's headline consumer price index (CPI) dropped 0.83% in December from a year earlier to a 34 month low - an eighth straight month below the central bank's 1% to 3% target range.

A bond market survey released on Wednesday saw the central bank cutting rates by up to 50 basis points in the second half of this year.

($1 = 35.0300 baht)

(Reporting by Chayut Setboonsarng and Orathai Sriring; Editing by Martin Petty)

((chayut.setboonsarng@tr.com; +66854849033;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.