Thai PM Srettha proposes $101.5 billion budget to parliament

Credit: REUTERS/POOL

January 02, 2024 — 10:00 pm EST

Written by Chayut Setboonsarng and Panarat Thepgumpanat for Reuters ->

BANGKOK, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin on Wednesday tabled a 3.48 trillion baht ($101.52 billion) budget, kicking off a three-day debate among lawmakers.

"The budget is crucial in moving the economy forward," Srettha told parliament.

Southeast Asia's second-largest economy is expected to grow 2.7% to 3.7% this year, he said, adding that inflation is expected to be between 1.7% to 2.7%.

Parliament will vote on the budget this week and it is expected to be ready by early May.

Thailand's economy grew much lower than expected 1.5% in the July-September quarter from a year earlier, the slowest pace this year, on weak exports and government spending.

($1 = 34.2800 baht)

