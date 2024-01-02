Thai PM Srettha proposes $101.5 billion budget to parliament

Updates with context, quotes from prime minister in paragraphs 3-6
BANGKOK, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin on Wednesday tabled a 3.48 trillion baht ($101.52 billion) budget, kicking off a three-day debate among lawmakers.
"The budget is crucial in moving the economy forward," Srettha told parliament.
Southeast Asia's second-largest economy is expected to grow 2.7% to 3.7% this year, he said, adding that inflation is expected to be between 1.7% to 2.7%.
Parliament will vote on the budget this week and it is expected to be ready by early May.
Thailand's economy grew much lower than expected 1.5% in the July-September quarter from a year earlier, the slowest pace this year, on weak exports and government spending.
($1 = 34.2800 baht)
