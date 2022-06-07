Thai PM says c.bank has agreed to keep policy rate steady

BANGKOK, June 7 (Reuters) - Thailand's central bank has told the finance ministry that it will keep its policy rate at the current level to support the economy, Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha said on Tuesday.

Prayuth also told reporters that the central bank, commercial banks and the private sector in Thailand needed to do more to keep inflation in check.

