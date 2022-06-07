Thai PM says c.bank has agreed to keep policy rate steady

Thailand's central bank has told the finance ministry that it will keep its policy rate at the current level to support the economy, Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha said on Tuesday.

Prayuth also told reporters that the central bank, commercial banks and the private sector in Thailand needed to do more to keep inflation in check.

