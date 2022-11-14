Thai pet food maker i-Tail plans to raise up to $590 mln in IPO

BANGKOK, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Thai pet food maker, i-Tail Crop (ITC) IPO-ITC.BK, plans to raise between 19.8 billion baht to 21.12 billion baht ($554.00 million to $590.93 million) in an initial public offer (IPO) this year, it said in a filing.

i-Tail, a unit of Thai Union TU.BK, set an IPO price range of 30 baht and 32 baht, offering between 600 million and 660 million shares or 22% of the firm.

(Reporting by Chayut Setboonsarng Editing by Ed Davies)

