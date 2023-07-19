Thai parliament voids nomination of Pita for PM contest

BANGKOK, July 13 (Reuters) - Thailand's parliament voted in favour on Wednesday of voiding the prime ministerial nomination of Move Forward leader Pita Limjaroenrat, after political rivals challenged the use of a rule under which he was put forward as a candidate.

Pita was seeking to contest a second legislative vote on the premiership after failing to win the backing of the bicameral parliament last week.

(Reporting by Panarat Thepgumpanat, Panu Wongcha-um and Chayut Setboonsarng; Writing by Martin Petty)

