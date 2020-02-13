Thai parliament passes delayed $103 bln budget bill

Adds detail
BANGKOK, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Thailand's parliament on Thursday passed a delayed $103 billion draft budget bill for the current fiscal year, aimed at reviving Southeast Asia's second-largest economy.
The draft bill's final reading passed by 257 votes in favour and one against, with three abstentions, in a re-vote ordered last week by the Constitutional Court.
The bill still needs approval from the senate, expected on Friday, and the king's endorsement before coming into effect.
The proposed budget - delayed since Oct. 1 when the 2020 fiscal year began - foresees a 7% rise in overall spending to 3.2 trillion baht ($103 billion)
Disbursement is expected to start in May, at the earliest, according to Deputy Prime Minister Somkid Jatusripitak.
Thailand's trade-reliant economy has lagged most of the region for years as its exports have been hit by global trade tensions and investment has remained sluggish. A new coronavirus is putting further pressure on the economy.
($1 = 31.13 baht)
(Reporting by Panu Wongcha-um and Orathai Sriring; Editing by Angus MacSwan)
