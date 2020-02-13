Thai parliament passes delayed $103 bln budget bill

Thailand's parliament on Thursday passed a delayed $103 billion draft budget bill for the current fiscal year, aimed at reviving Southeast Asia's second-largest economy.

BANGKOK, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Thailand's parliament on Thursday passed a delayed $103 billion draft budget bill for the current fiscal year, aimed at reviving Southeast Asia's second-largest economy.

The draft bill's final reading passed by 257 votes in favour and one against, with three abstentions, in a re-vote ordered last week by the Constitutional Court.

The bill still needs approval from the senate, expected on Friday, and the king's endorsement before coming into effect.

The proposed budget - delayed since Oct. 1 when the 2020 fiscal year began - foresees a 7% rise in overall spending to 3.2 trillion baht ($103 billion)

Disbursement is expected to start in May, at the earliest, according to Deputy Prime Minister Somkid Jatusripitak.

Thailand's trade-reliant economy has lagged most of the region for years as its exports have been hit by global trade tensions and investment has remained sluggish. A new coronavirus is putting further pressure on the economy.

($1 = 31.13 baht)

